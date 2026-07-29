Madigan Asks Supreme Court To Review His Bribery Verdict

By Celeste Bott ( July 29, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to review his conviction on bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud charges, arguing that the "novel" theories behind his prosecution "stretch federal bribery law in ways that threaten to criminalize and chill lawful interactions between state and local officials and their constituents."...
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