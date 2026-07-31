End In Sight For Ovarian Cancer Patients With $5.5B+ J&J Deal
By Emily Field ( July 31, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The $5.5 billion global deal over talc ovarian cancer allows women to move past recent court setbacks requiring them to provide experts who can show a causal link between their disease and use of talc, and for defendant J&J to close a decade of litigation that included judicially criticized gambits to spin off liability through bankruptcy maneuvers....
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