BofA, Other Banks Plan To Settle Mexican Bond-Rigging Case
By Jack McLoone ( August 4, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge stayed a proposed class action brought by U.S. pension funds alleging that a group of Mexico-based units of global banking giants conspired to rig Mexican government bond prices after the two sides said they had reached a preliminary settlement agreement....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.