The 2026 Regional Powerhouses

By Cara Bayles ( September 20, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- This year's regional powerhouse list reflects some longstanding regional idiosyncrasies, like life sciences dominating work in Massachusetts and the energy industry fueling Texas' legal industry. But some new local trends emerged, too. Regulatory matters grew in Connecticut and consumer protection suits kept Georgia lawyers busy, and artificial intelligence continued to create novel issues in California, Washington and Colorado....
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