18 State AGs Urge Feds To Block OppFi's BNC Bank Acquisition

By Corey Rothauser ( August 7, 2026, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 18 state attorneys general led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged federal regulators to block Opportunity Financial's proposed acquisition of BNC National Bank, saying the deal would allow the online lender to sidestep state interest rate limits and expand its high-cost lending nationwide....
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