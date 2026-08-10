Calif. Unveils Novel AI Cyber Defense Plan For Critical Assets

By Allison Grande ( August 10, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- California's governor on Monday rolled out a first-of-its-kind initiative to help state agencies, local governments and critical infrastructure providers use artificial intelligence to detect and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats and be better prepared for incidents fueled by emerging AI technologies....
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