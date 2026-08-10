DOJ Says Revealing Epstein Survivor IDs Wasn't Intentional

By Hailey Konnath ( August 10, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice, Google and xAI have all urged a California federal court to throw out claims the Justice Department published the identifying information of more than 100 survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, information that continues to be republished by Google and xAI, arguing that disclosure wasn't willful....
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