9th Circ. Enforces $2B Devas Satellite Award

By Caroline Simson ( August 12, 2026, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday enforced an over $2 billion arbitral award issued to a satellite communications company, ruling for the first time that the legal concept that a dispute might be better heard elsewhere does not apply in cases seeking to enforce international arbitral awards....
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