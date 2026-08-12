'Core' Generics Leader Must Face Most AG Price-Fix Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( August 12, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge ruled Wednesday that G&W Laboratories Inc. must face most price-fixing claims from dozens of state attorneys general targeting generic-drug makers, teeing the shuttered company up for trial as one of four companies deemed the "core group of leaders most responsible" for the conspiracy....
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