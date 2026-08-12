WSJ Says Binance Sued Because It's Unhappy With Facts
By Stewart Bishop ( August 12, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The publisher of the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to deep six a defamation suit brought by Binance over reporting about internal investigators at the crypto exchange who were allegedly fired after flagging Iranian sanctions violations, saying the company is just unhappy with the way the Journal reported the facts....
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