DirecTV Says Nexstar Suit Discovery Damning But Incomplete

By Nadia Dreid ( August 13, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- DirecTV says documents produced by Nexstar Media Group and the two companies accused of conspiring with the massive multimedia conglomerate to fix prices for retransmission fees already show that collusion was happening, but Nexstar is dragging its feet on producing the rest....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.