Supreme Court's Apple App Store Pause Lifted After 24 Hours

By Bryan Koenig ( August 13, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Following the expiration of a roughly 24-hour pause on the App Store dispute between Apple and Epic Games, Apple put a 15% commission on the table Thursday to try to comply with a mandate forcing it to dramatically cut what it charges for App Store sales....
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