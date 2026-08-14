Fla. Judge Rejects PE Investors' Bid To Block Asset Sale
By Isaac Monterose ( August 14, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday rejected a proposed class of private equity investors' emergency request to lift a mandated stay on their $150 million fraud suit and won't hand down a temporary restraining order that would've prevented the sale of infrastructure assets to major homebuilder D.R. Horton....
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