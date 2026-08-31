Insurer Spoliation Ruling Flags Continuing Duty To Preserve

By Sergio Oehninger, Sandra Kaczmarczyk and Christopher Felton ( August 31, 2026, 2:06 PM EDT) -- In H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. v. Cincinnati Insurance Co., a long-running insurance litigation addressing the availability of coverage for opioid-related lawsuits, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois imposed spoliation sanctions against the insurer for its failure to preserve documents....
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