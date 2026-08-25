Airport Terminals Co. Wants DC Circ. To Revive Contracts Suit
By Isaac Monterose ( August 25, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A California-based company that builds and operates private luxury airport terminals is appealing the dismissal of its suit in a District of Columbia federal court against the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which was accused of deliberately trying to avoid awarding the company airport terminal construction contracts....
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