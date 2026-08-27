The Expanding Litigation Front Against the Data Center Boom

By Jonathan Martel, Ethan Shenkman and Adam Masurovsky ( August 27, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. Inc. has projected that data center expenditures could reach $7 trillion globally by 2030 in order to meet the growing demand for compute power.[1] The Trump administration has made data center buildout a national priority, directing agencies to fast-track permitting and remove regulatory hurdles.[2]...
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