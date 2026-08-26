11th Circ. Vacates $10.25M Verdict Over Carnival Assault
By Carolina Bolado ( August 26, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has vacated a $10.25 million judgment against Carnival Corp. and ordered a new trial on a passenger's suit claiming she was held in a storage closet onboard a cruise ship and was sexually assaulted by a crew member....
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