USPS Violated Block On Mail Ballot Rulemaking, Judge Says
By Julie Manganis ( August 25, 2026, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge who ordered the U.S. Postal Service earlier this month to stop work on a new rule restricting delivery of some mail-in ballots concluded Tuesday that the USPS flouted her pencils-down nationwide injunction by continuing to develop and promulgate the new rule....
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