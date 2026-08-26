Man Gets 42 Months For Tax Crimes, Fraud, Must Pay $1.2M

By Zak Kostro ( August 26, 2026, 3:50 PM EDT) -- An Oregon businessman who withheld employment taxes from employees' pay but did not pay the taxes to the IRS was sentenced to 42 months in prison for tax evasion and other crimes and ordered to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution, the U.S. Department of Justice said....
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