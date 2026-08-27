DOJ Can't Get Rethink On Apple Peek Into Fed Phone-Buying

By Bryan Koenig ( August 27, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A special master has refused to reconsider his New Jersey federal court mandate giving Apple a look into how the Pentagon, CIA, State Department and other agencies purchase smartphones, criticizing the Justice Department for trying to "split hairs" in contending the agencies aren't "party" to the monopolization lawsuit....
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