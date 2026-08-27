States' Suit Says HHS Terms Threaten Family Planning Dollars
By Rachel Riley ( August 27, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Twenty-three states launched a lawsuit in Maryland federal court Thursday challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' new conditions on federal funding for family planning services that they say would require recipients to end support for "gender ideology," abandon diversity programming and drive patients toward parenthood and marriage....
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