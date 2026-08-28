NJ Says TikTok Is Withholding Key Child Usage Data

By Carla Baranauckas ( August 28, 2026, 6:31 PM EDT) -- New Jersey urged a state judge to force TikTok to hand over detailed user engagement data the state said was essential in proving that the platform's design harmed children, accusing the company of months of evasive answers, shifting explanations and contradictory statements about whether the information even exists....
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