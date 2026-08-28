BofA's $72.5M Deal With Epstein Victims Gets Final Approval

By Katryna Perera ( August 28, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge gave the final OK Friday to a settlement in which Bank of America will pay $72.5 million to as many as 75 women to settle claims that it facilitated what the court called Jeffrey Epstein's "monstrous" sex trafficking and abuse, and approved an attorney fee award worth 30% of the settlement fund....
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