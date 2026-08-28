ConocoPhillips Can't Dodge Climate Torts, Wash. Tribes Say

By Rachel Riley ( August 28, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Two Native American tribes urged a Washington state judge Friday to preserve their climate change tort claims against ConocoPhillips, contending there's a "clear connection" between the oil company's Washington ties, its alleged actions downplaying the dangers of burning fossil fuels and the tribes' purported injuries....
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