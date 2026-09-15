DC Circ. Queries Feds On Immigrant Truck Driver Restrictions
By Linda Chiem ( September 15, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit judges on Tuesday questioned whether the U.S. Department of Transportation reasonably justified the safety rationale for new restrictions on commercial driver's licenses for foreign truckers or whether it disproportionately relied on individuals' immigration status to promulgate an "exclusionary" rule....
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