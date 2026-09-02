NOAA Fisheries Lays Out Priorities For Trump Seafood Order

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 2, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries division announced several dozen priorities to boost the U.S. seafood industry Wednesday, prompting one environmental group to call it a "depraved laundry list" of ways the Trump administration is willing to sacrifice ocean life....
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