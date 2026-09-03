Judge Suggests Mail Ballot Rule Too Late For Midterms

By Julie Manganis ( September 3, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge appeared poised Thursday to extend her block on the U.S. Postal Service implementing new requirements that would allow the agency to refuse to deliver potentially thousands of mailed ballots this November, suggesting the midterm elections are too close to make such a sweeping change....
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