EPA Appeals Order To Determine Soot Standard Compliance
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 3, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it's appealing a California federal judge's decision ordering it to designate what parts of the country are meeting or not meeting new air quality standards for fine particulate matter by early February....
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