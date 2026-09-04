Microsoft Says Feeding Books And News To AI Is Fair Use

By Elliot Weld ( September 4, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Microsoft on Friday told a Manhattan federal court that using books and news articles to train the large language model behind the artificial intelligence model Copilot counts as fair use, and the company should therefore be granted a favorable judgment....
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