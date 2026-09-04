Judge Won't Drop Charges Against Adani's Co-Defendants Yet
By Katryna Perera ( September 4, 2026, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Five co-defendants in the federal government's dismissed securities fraud case against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani are still on the hook for bribery conspiracy and other charges after a New York federal judge denied the government's request to have the claims dropped, saying the government had not yet supplied a sufficient factual basis to support its dismissal request....
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