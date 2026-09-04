Passengers Say State Laws Offer No Immunity In Lyft MDL

By Mike Curley ( September 4, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. passengers are urging a California federal court to reject the company's bid to throw out their claims in multidistrict litigation that it failed to protect them from sexual assault, saying no Texas or California law or regulation offers the immunity Lyft seeks....
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