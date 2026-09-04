Humana Says $7.3B Roundup Deal Sidelines Health Insurers
By George Woolston ( September 4, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. alleged in New Jersey federal court that Monsanto Co. is attempting to skirt its obligation to reimburse health insurers for medical expenses stemming from exposure to its Roundup product....
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