MLB Pitchers Strike Out On Bids To Nix Pitch-Rigging Charges

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 8, 2026, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused Tuesday to toss conspiracy counts and other charges from an indictment alleging All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and another Cleveland Guardians pitcher accepted bribes to rig pitches, rejecting multiple defense arguments, including Clase's assertion he was too far removed from the alleged fraudulent bets at issue....
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