States, Amici Ask Justices To Keep Mail Ballot Rules On Ice
By Katie Buehler ( September 9, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Nearly half of the states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to leave in place a federal judge's order blocking the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing new mail-in ballot regulations in this year's midterms, arguing the changes are a major political decision USPS had no authority to make. ...
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