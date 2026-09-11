9th Circ. Leaves VA On Hook For Homeless Vet Housing

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 11, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit Friday refused to revisit a ruling requiring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to build supportive housing for homeless disabled veterans, sparking dissents that accused judges of swapping their robes for hard hats and "bulldozing" established disability law....
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