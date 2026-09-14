Apple Urges High Court To Nix App Store Contempt Order
By Craig Clough ( September 14, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Apple urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld a civil contempt order stemming from its decision to charge commissions to developers' transactions that steer users to cheaper outside payment methods to make purchases, saying it shouldn't be punished for violating the "spirit" of an injunction....
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