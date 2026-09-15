Charter Can't Escape Ex-Workers' 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 15, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against Charter Communications Inc. alleging the company misspent forfeitures from an employee 401(k) plan can partly move ahead, a Missouri federal judge said, holding that retirement plan participants plausibly alleged the company breached its fiduciary duties in violation of federal benefits law....
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