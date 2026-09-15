Nadine Menendez Deadline Relief Bid Deemed Moot
By Carla Baranauckas ( September 15, 2026, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied as moot Nadine Menendez's request for 90 more days to file a potential challenge to her prison sentence after prosecutors said she misunderstood the deadline and still had plenty of time to seek relief....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.