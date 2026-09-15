OpenAI Wants To See Details Of SpaceXAI's Deal With Apple
By Craig Clough ( September 15, 2026, 9:23 PM EDT) -- OpenAI filed an emergency motion Tuesday in Texas federal court seeking the details of a settlement SpaceXAI inked this week with Apple over claims that Apple's deal to integrate ChatGPT into the iPhone violated antitrust law, saying the terms of the deal may undermine the antitrust allegations SpaceXAI is still pursuing against OpenAI....
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