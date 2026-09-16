1st Circ. Hints Trump Admin Sought To Skirt Review Of Cuts
By Julie Manganis ( September 16, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday repeatedly suggested that the Trump administration had sought to evade court review by intentionally failing to issue written guidance before it began shuttering federal programs targeted by the president in an executive order last year....
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