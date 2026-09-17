Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How FTC's $20B Amazon Suit May Shake Up Ad Enforcement

By Gonzalo Mon ( September 17, 2026, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission, joined by 22 state attorneys general, recently filed a sweeping lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc., alleging that the e-commerce giant secretly manipulated its advertising auction system to extract more than $20 billion from approximately 1.2 million advertisers over a six-year period. Texas filed a separate lawsuit based on the same fact pattern....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies