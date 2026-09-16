FTX Exec's Wife Headed For Spring Campaign Finance Trial

By Stewart Bishop ( September 16, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday set a new trial date for a crypto-lobbyist/attorney turned Republican congressional candidate who's accused of plotting with her husband, jailed former FTX executive Ryan Salame, to take illegal campaign cash from the bankrupt exchange....
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