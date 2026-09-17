NY Urges 2nd Circ. To Stop DOT Push To End Congestion Pricing

By Linda Chiem ( September 17, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- New York transportation agencies have urged the Second Circuit to shut down the Trump administration's continued efforts to eliminate congestion pricing, saying the federal government doesn't have free rein to renege on cooperative agreements without justification....
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