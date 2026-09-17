Local Publishers Say OpenAI, Microsoft Stole Their News

By Craig Clough ( September 17, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen regional, local, trade and specialty publishers have sued OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in New York federal court, alleging the companies copied hundreds of thousands of copyrighted articles without permission to train products including ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot....
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