5th Circ. Embedding Decision Could Recast Copyright Claims

By Steven Stein and Andrew Lux ( September 18, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- In its Aug. 27 decision in Emmerich Newspapers Inc. v. Particle Media Inc. dba NewsBreak, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit addressed one of the biggest question marks hanging over copyright law: whether embedding — displaying but not hosting content — can constitute infringement....
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