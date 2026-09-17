SpaceXAI, Apple Must Show Texas Judge Antitrust Deal Terms
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 17, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has ordered Elon Musk's companies and Apple Inc. to provide him with a copy of their recent settlement for in-camera review after OpenAI Inc. demanded to look over the agreement and argued its terms may undermine the antitrust allegations SpaceXAI LLC is still pursuing against OpenAI....
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