What Cos. Must Know As Fast Energy Permitting Gains Steam

By Jill Yung ( September 23, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- On June 23, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, exercising the authority of the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, authorized a utilization plan, permanent right-of-way grant and temporary linear construction work area for the Pearl geothermal development project proposed by Ormat Nevada Inc....
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