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Analysis

Sue To Stop AI Armageddon? Not So Fast, Attys Say

By Y. Peter Kang ( September 17, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- As executives at leading artificial intelligence companies increasingly assert that their own technology could one day pose an existential threat to humanity, a natural question follows: If the risk is real, can anyone sue to stop it before disaster strikes?...

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