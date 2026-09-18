Fugitive Ex-Conn. Official Sues To Keep His Pension Flowing
By Aaron Keller ( September 18, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Former Connecticut budget official Konstantinos Diamantis sued the state attorney general and comptroller Friday in federal court to keep his government pension payments flowing despite fleeing the U.S. ahead of a court hearing that could have ended with a decade-long prison sentence on corruption charges....
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