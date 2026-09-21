Regeneron Investors Can't Use FCA Action To Support Suit
By Sydney Price ( September 21, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its executives have beaten a proposed class action accusing them of misleading investors about the company's revenue prospects for its vision loss drug and inflating reimbursements, with a judge ruling that the suit does not use the U.S. Department of Justice's False Claims Act suit against the company to plead share losses....
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